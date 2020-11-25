Murray, Diana, - 72, of Belleplain, died Thursday November 19, 2020 at Courthouse Center in Cape May Court House, N.J. Born in Chestnut Hill PA she was the daughter of the late John Murray and "Molly" McCabe Murray and sister of her beloved Jody(predeceased). She attended the University of Pennsylvania but before graduating she decided that she needed to see the world and she did. From fashion modeling in Tokyo and countless other exotic locales to riding Quataghani horses through the mountains of Afghanistan. A true coming of age journey. When her father died she returned to live with her mother in their family home in Ocean City NJ. While living there "Diney" transformed the home into something of a floating soiree for artists, intellects, filmmakers and other free spirits. After her mother's death she started an artisinal desert business "Diana's Luv Live Creations" creating highly nutritious raw deserts. Upon retirement she moved with her loyal companions Raul and Lola to the woodlands of Belleplain where she immersed herself in the beauty of nature and her lifelong love of animals. For all those whose lives she touched and for all those whom she was beloved she will be deeply missed. To email condolences and or tributes please visit www.hoffmanfuneralhomes.net
Services will be held privately.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 25, 2020.