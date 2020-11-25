Kirk, James , - 62, of Northfield, passed away November 15th, 2020 in his home. Son of the late James B. Kirk II, and Audrey Cramer-Kirk. Jimmy is survived by his wife Patti, daughter Elizabeth, son Ellis, sister Laurie (Mike) Mazzoli, brother Ron (Diane) Kirk, and many nieces and nephews. He taught at the Richard Stockton College for many years and was a lifeguard on the 7th street surfing beach in Ocean City, where he touched the lives of so many in the surfing community. Jimmy was instrumental in starting the New Jersey Surfing Hall of Fame. He authored many published poems and was a three-time recipient of NJ State Council on the Arts awards. He co-wrote with his father Golden Light: The 1878 Diary of Captain Thomas Rose Lake. Jim was known for his quick wit, his love of language and South Jersey History, and his love for the ocean. The family is planning a life celebration at a later date. Condolences may be sent to www.PolhemusCremations.com
. It was Jimmy's wish to establish an awards program for excellence in surfing. Donations may be made in his honor to the NJ Surfing Hall of Fame at P.O. Box 26 Cape May Court House, NJ 08210.
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Nov. 25 to Dec. 2, 2020.