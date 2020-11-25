Adams, Tim Lawrence, - 72, of Ventnor City, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, November 21, 2020. Born on February 29, 1948 in Detroit, MI, Tim raised his family in Simsbury, CT. Tim spent his career in marketing for companies globally, consulting for Fortune 500 companies before he retired. Tim was a devoted father to his two children and enjoyed spending time with all of his nieces and nephews, who knew him as Uncle Tim, a name he treasured. He had a deep love of music, which he played every day and was a lifelong piano player. He found joy in spending time with his hobbies, which ranged from building remote control airplanes to amateur radio. He was an electrical engineer by training, and he had a passion for teaching children the intricacies of building things. He also had a love of British cars, motorcycles and gadgets. Each day with Tim was animated and exciting. He had a big personality; some say there was never a dull moment. Most recently, Tim was a director at Second Wind, an international non-profit organization supporting lung transplant recipients. He was also on the board of Southern Counties Amateur Radio Association (SCARA) and Auxcomm of Southern New Jersey. Tim is survived by his wife of eight years, Donnamarie Adams of Ventnor City, NJ; his daughter Rachel Adams of New Hampshire; his son Jason Adams of New York; siblings Diane Adams Townsend and Jim Townsend of Florida; Scott L. Adams of Florida; Donna M. Adams of Florida; and a large, close-knit family of nieces, nephews, in-laws and extended family that filled his life. Burial service will be privately held at Holy Cross Cemetery in Mays Landing, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Second Wind Lung Transplant Association (https://www.2ndwind.org/donate/
), 2998 Jesmond Dene Heights Rd, Escondido, CA 92026, in honor of Tim L. Adams. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood – Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
.
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 25, 2020.