Schoepfer, Mary Moran, - 92, of Ventnor passed away November 19, 2020 at the Linwood Care Center. Mary was born December 22, 1927 in County Claire, Ireland. She met her husband, Walter, after emigrating to America. Mary was a longtime member of St. James Church in Ventnor. She is predeceased by her husband, Walter. Mary is survived by her son, Frank Schoepfer and niece, Joyce Snowden. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, November 30th at 11am at Holy Trinity Parish: St. James Church, 6415 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood – Ventnor.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 26, 2020.