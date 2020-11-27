Menu
Submit an Obituary
Patricia Wailes
DIED
November 27, 2020
Wailes, Patricia, - 92, of Mays Landing, formerly of Greenwich, NJ, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. "Pat" was the wife of the late Ray Wailes and daughter of the late Burrell and Elizabeth Marsh. Pat is survived by daughters, Deborah Cavalier (Jack) of Spring, TX and Elizabeth Belleville Gillian of Somers Point, three grandchildren Katie Soller, Christopher and Kelli Boswell, three great grandchildren Deanna Richey, Xander and Ammi Post and granddog Mr. Barkley. She is also survived by her brother Sonny and his wife Peggy of Poolsville, MD and several nieces and nephews. A special thanks to our Woodview Estates family in Mays Landing who took loving care of her for over three years. A celebration of Pat's life is planned for the Spring in Rockville, MD at Parklawn Memorial Park. To see a complete obituary please visit freitagfuneralhome.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 27, 2020.
