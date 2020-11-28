DiGiovanni, Angelo, - 90, of Little Egg Harbor, N.J., passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 24, 2020. He was born and raised in Newark, N.J. After marrying his wife they moved to Bloomfield, N.J., and raised their family prior to moving to Little Egg Harbor. Angelo was a Korean War Veteran drafted in 1951 to the U.S. Army. He previously worked as a self-employed General Contractor in Bloomfield, N.J. and retiring from Bloomfield College. Angelo was a member of American Legion Post 493, also St. Theresa R.C. Church, Little Egg Harbor.
He was a loving father and grandfather and Uncle. He loved to make hot peppers and his famous rice pudding! He enjoyed family time, crabbing and weekly card night with his friends.
Angelo was predeceased by his wife of 62 years Josephine DiGiovanni, and daughter Natalie DiGiovanni. He is survived by his daughters Gail Duryea and husband Donald, of Dublin, OH, and Jodi Switendale and husband Allen, of Little Egg Harbor, N.J., his son Angelo DiGiovanni, of Florida, along with 8 grandchildren, Christina, David, Danielle, Allison, Gianna, Dominic, Alyssa, and Anthony.
Visitation will be Sunday, November 29, from 2-4 and 7-9 PM, and Monday, November 30, from 9:30-10:15 AM at WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 134 EAST MAIN ST., TUCKERTON, N.J. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said Monday, November 30, at 11 AM, at St. Mary of The Pines Church, 100 Bishop Way, Manahawkin, N.J. Cremation will be private. For condolences, flowers and more information visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 28, 2020.