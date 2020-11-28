Menu
Search
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ralph E. Watson Sr.
1933 - 2020
BORN
1933
DIED
2020
Watson, Ralph E. Sr., - 87, of South Dennis, NJ, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020. He was born in Bridgeton, NJ to the late Edward and Elizabeth "Tib" Watson. He worked for many years as a Block Operator for Pennsylvania Reading Seashore Lines until he opened Ralph's Lawn Mower Repairs, which he operated for 31 years. Ralph is survived by his partner of many years, Florence Turner; his sons, Ralph E. Watson, Jr. and John Watson; his stepchildren, Lynn Lanzi, Kate, Dorothy, and Tom Brophy; and his grandchildren. He is predeceased by his son Robert Watson. Funeral service will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, where viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m. Social distancing will be observed, and masks are required. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Redeemer Hospice, 1801 Route 9 North, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Radzieta Funeral Home
9 Hand Avenue P.O. Box 37, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210
Nov
30
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Radzieta Funeral Home
9 Hand Avenue P.O. Box 37, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210
Funeral services provided by:
Radzieta Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.