Watson, Ralph E. Sr., - 87, of South Dennis, NJ, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020. He was born in Bridgeton, NJ to the late Edward and Elizabeth "Tib" Watson. He worked for many years as a Block Operator for Pennsylvania Reading Seashore Lines until he opened Ralph's Lawn Mower Repairs, which he operated for 31 years. Ralph is survived by his partner of many years, Florence Turner; his sons, Ralph E. Watson, Jr. and John Watson; his stepchildren, Lynn Lanzi, Kate, Dorothy, and Tom Brophy; and his grandchildren. He is predeceased by his son Robert Watson. Funeral service will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, where viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m. Social distancing will be observed, and masks are required. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Redeemer Hospice, 1801 Route 9 North, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 28, 2020.