Ruth H. Veit
1926 - 2020
BORN
1926
DIED
2020
Veit, Ruth H., - 94, of Del Haven, NJ passed away November 24, 2020. She was born in Philadelphia to the late Roy and Elizabeth Haines and worked as a School Crossing Guard for the City of Philadelphia. She moved to Cape May County in 1983 and was a member of Holy Spirit Lutheran Church. Ruth enjoyed playing shuffleboard on Tuesdays at Villas Fishing Club and was a member of the Millman Senior Center. She was predeceased by her husband, Raymond J. Veit in 2007. Ruth is survived by her daughters, Ruth (John) Boylan of Oreland, PA and Linda (Al) Singleton of Philadelphia, PA; sisters: Elizabeth Troy, Marie LeFebvre, and Joan Miller; as well as 7 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. A viewing will be from 11 a.m. to 12 noon. Service will start at 12. Interment will be at the Cape May County Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ruth's name to Holy Spirit Lutheran Church, 1220 Bayshore Road, Villas, NJ 08251. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Viewing
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Radzieta Funeral Home
9 Hand Avenue P.O. Box 37, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210
Dec
1
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Radzieta Funeral Home
9 Hand Avenue P.O. Box 37, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210
