Couch, William "Bill", - 54, of Alloway Twp., passed away Sunday, November 22nd in Cooper University Hospital, Camden. Born in Bridgeton, he is the son of James Couch of Bridgeton and the late Esther Rempfer Couch. Bill was an avid fisherman and designed and built fishing lures for fishermen throughout the world through his company, Couch's Cedar Works. Bill is survived by his son and favorite fishing buddy, Max Couch of Bridgeton; daughters, Molly Pankok of Shamong, NJ and Lindsay Pankok of Brooklyn, NY; his life partner, Kris Thomas; brothers, Jimmy Couch of NC, Mark Couch of Bridgeton, John Couch (Val) of Millville, and Tim Couch (Kim) of Bridgeton; sister, Holly Carmen (Stephen) of FL; his dogs, Jackson and Cheech; as well as several nieces and nephews. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by WOODSIDE FUNERAL HOME, Quinton, NJ.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 29, 2020.