Earle, Barbara Leigh, - 81, died November 26, 2020, at the age of 81 in her home in Anderson, SC. Barbara was born February 4, 1939, in southern New Jersey. She was cheerleading captain at Pleasantville High School, where her senior class voted her Best Dancer, Most School Spirit, and Best Sense of Humor. She earned her B.S. in Business Education from Cedar Crest College. Barbara worked selling taffy on the Atlantic City boardwalk, then as a switchboard operator, and later taught English, business, and typing. Barbara married Robert Folger Earle in the fall of 1964 at St. James Episcopal in Atlantic City. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, Nana, and friend. Barbara leaves behind her husband of 56 years, Robert, her brother Phil Leigh, and her three children – Susan Earle Andrews, Robert M. Earle, and Catherine Earle Neal. Barbara is also survived by her six grandchildren – Jake, Jonathan, Sarah, Jessica, Taylor, and Josh. In addition to her parents, Philip and Elsie Leigh, she was predeceased by her brother, Richard Earl Leigh. Barbara drove endless hours of carpool, enabling her children to play sports and pursue many other interests. She tirelessly encouraged their faith and academic efforts. With her grandchildren, "Nana" read many books and offered countless hugs. Together with Robert, she made many beach vacations and holidays especially wonderful. Barbara remained a gracious hostess, always caring about others' comfort. A private memorial service will be held. Memorials may be made to Grace Episcopal Church, 711 S McDuffie St., Anderson SC 29621, or the Children's Home Society of Virginia (https://chsva.org
). The Standard Cremation & Funeral Center is serving the Earle family; a message of condolence may be sent by visiting www.standardfuneralcenter.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 29, 2020.