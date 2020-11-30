WILLIAMS, BRIAN KENNETH, - 54, of Pleasantville, returned to the Lord on Thursday ~ November 19th, 2020. He was born on October 19th, 1966 in Philadelphia, PA to the late Geraldine and David James Williams. "B", as he was respectfully and affectionately known, had a high level of self-esteem, ambition, and personal accomplishment. Brian was a loving, caring, and joyful person. He was always helpful to everyone. In addition, Brian loved fixing things and solving problems. He was a good cook - especially when it came to his delicious World-Famous Spaghetti. Brian was so many things wrapped in one person. He was a loving Husband, a great Father to all of his children, an intelligent person, a hard worker, and a big Philadelphia Eagles fan (and was blessed to see them win the Super Bowl). One of the things that stood out about him was his great work ethic. He worked for everything that he owned and kept himself on the right path. He absolutely loved his job with the city of Atlantic City as a Sanitation Department Supervisor and was well respected by his peers and co-workers. Brian intensely loved all of his children. His only GrandChild, Kota – was the apple of his eye and he was her "Pop-Pop". He had the Gift of Gab and could always be found talking on the phone or working on his car. Brian liked to dress nice, stay fashionable, and kept his haircuts fresh. He enjoyed taking rides to Philadelphia to see his family there. He always had a good word of advice for anyone, and a comforting smile to go with it. He always visited his mother Geraldine Williams, faithfully, just to make sure that she was okay. Above all else, Brian was a true Christian man and attended Trinity Church of Atlantic City. He leaves behind to cherish his unforgettable memories: his loving Wife, Tracy T. Nunnally - Williams of Pleasantville, NJ; his three loving Sons , Brian Kenneth Williams, Jr. of Pleasantville, NJ, Brandon Edward Williams of Pleasantville, NJ, and Kasim Moore of Mays Landing, NJ; his two loving Daughters, Bianca P. Williams (Kirk) of Philadelphia, PA and Bryanna M. Williams of Atlantic City, NJ; his one always supportive and caring Brother, David Williams of Las Vegas, NV; his three caring Sisters, Elizabeth Christina Williams of Ventnor, NJ, Tonya Edwards of Mays Landing, NJ, and Davina Williams of Pottstown, PA; his close Sister-in-Law, Marinda Nunnally of Pleasantville, NJ; his one amazing and doting GrandDaughter, Kota Foster of Philadelphia, PA; his three Aunts, Doris Mays (Clifford), Diane Shiggs, and Cathy Moss; his Special Sisters, Anita Jardine(Joe), Tamara Harris (James), Crystal Fleming (Dwayne), and Davina Lewis (Renaire); his Special Brother, Bruce Briggs, a.k.a Worm; and a host of Cousins, Nieces, Nephews, other loving Family and Friends. He was a remarkable person and will be truly and deeply missed. Funeral Services of Love and Honor will be held on Wednesday ~ December 2nd, 2020 with Visitation beginning at 10:00am, at Mikal's Funeral Parlor, LLC ~ 30 North Pennsylvania Avenue Atlantic City, NJ 08401. All attendees are asked to please observe Social Distancing and Mask Requirements. For further information, please call Mikal's Funeral Parlor, LLC @ 609.344.1131.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 30, 2020.