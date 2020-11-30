Collins, Russell Fred, - 72, of Mays Landing, passed away November 27, 2020 after a lengthy battle with lung cancer. Predeceased by Richard J. Collins(aka "Uncle Dick") father, Evelyn Collins (Ryon) mother, Judith Connor sister, Fred Connor nephew and Dottie Jo (Watts) wife. He is survived by Carol Martin (William) sister. Russell is a past member of Children of the American Revolution, The Absegami Club, The Lake Family and current member of Sons of the American Revolution. Russell graduated from Oakcrest High School 1966, Windham College and studied at the Univ College of Dublin for one semester. During his youth, he worked in the family business Uncle Dick's Family Market located in Bargaintown, Uncle Dick's Museum in Scullville, Boardwalk Bank as a teller and taught in Egg Harbor Township School system for 17 years as an English teacher. Russell was the life of the party with numerous friends. A special thanks to Pam Walcoff for all her support and care of Russell. He and his wife died much too young, do not smoke! Due to Covid, Russell requested no services to be held, make a martini and put some Disco music on to celebrate his life. Thanks to the numerous staff at the lung cancer unit at the Perlman Center, Penn Medicine, Phila. and Holy Redeemer Home Care and Hospice. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 30, 2020.