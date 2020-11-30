Spina, Ralph J., - 73, of Brigantine, NJ loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020. Ralph was born in South Philadelphia, PA, where he served as an Altar Boy at St. Paul's church. He graduated from Bishop Neuman HS and immediately enrolled into the Army. He served our country as a soldier during the Vietnam War. Honorably discharged from the Army in 1967, he joined his family in Brigantine, NJ. It was then that he met the love of his life Evelyn "Boo" Ferris, they married soon after. Ralph became a member of Auxiliary Police and was appointed to Radio Dispatch. He then became a Patrolman for the Brigantine Police Department. Ralph became Sergeant and was assigned to the Detective Bureau where he joined the Atlantic County Drug Strike Force. Being a top Narcotic Detectives, he was nominated for the Albert J. Mallen Narcotics Officer of the Year Award.
Ralph served as PBA President and State Delegate for 10 years. He held the position of 3rd Vice President on the State Executive Board for the NJ State PBA. One of the highlights of his Law Enforcement Career was having the honor of being a personal security guard to Frank Sinatra while he was staying in Brigantine during his performances at the Sands Casino. Ralph retired from the Brigantine Police Department after 25 years of Service at the rank of Detective Sergeant. Ralph is preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Mary Spina, and baby brother, John Spina. Ralph is survived by his wife of 53 years, Evelyn Spina; his son, Ralph Spina Jr. (Rachael); his daughter, Tracy Spina; and his grandchildren, Alexa, Anthony, and Vince Spina. The family will announce services at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd., Galloway 609-641-0001. For condolences please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 30, 2020.