To the DeThomasi family my deepest condolences for the loss of Carlo. I met Carlo in Italian class when we were in 10th grade. He helped me in Italian and I helped him with his English. Carlo was such a kind and loving person and gone to soon. I always will remember him as the boy that grew up to be the man he was, a father, loving husband and a good friend to all that knew him.

Debby Mazzochi Friend November 29, 2020