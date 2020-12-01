St John, Elaine Warner, - 99, of Northfield, NJ passed away peacefully at her home on November 28, 2020, 17 days short of what would have been her 100th birthday celebration. Born in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of J. Roy and Helen Carr Warner. She was graduated from Catonsville (MD) High School in 1937 after which she attended Furman University in Greenville, SC. During World War II, she served for 3 years as an officer in the U.S. Navy, assigned to the Communications Section of the Navy Department in Washington, DC. Elaine had resided in Northfield since 1950 and was an active member of the Central Methodist Church in Linwood. While her children were growing up she supported all of their activities--school, sports, and Scouts. She was President of the Northfield PTA and was also a substitute teacher in the Northfield School System. For 41 years she worked part time for the Atlantic City Convention and Visitors Bureau. During the 1970s she also worked as a real estate agent. Volunteer work was very important to her. For 30 years she was a member of Contact-Cape Atlantic, a telephone crisis line. She was also a volunteer with the Red Cross, Child Federation of Atlantic City, Shore Memorial Hospital, and the Shoprite LPGA Golf Classic. For many years she served as a trustee on the board of the Otto Bruyns Public Library in Northfield and at the time of her death remained a member of Friends of the Library. In 2015 she was named "Northfield Citizen of the Year." Elaine derived a great deal of pleasure from traveling in Europe with her husband and from her book clubs, Bridge groups, and Mahjong sessions at the Library, enjoying the company of her many friends. Her family, all of whom she dearly loved and of whom she was very proud, always came first. She was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, George F. St John Jr.; her sister, Phyllis W. Rice; and her daughter-in-law, Kristin C. St John. Surviving are her four sons and one daughter: Jeff of Stamford, CT; Robert of Fernandina Beach, FL; Andrew (Jacqueline) of Egg Harbor Township; David of Pittsburgh, PA; and Sally St John Haupin (James) of Yardley, PA. Also surviving are four precious granddaughters: Courtney St John Priestley, Taylor St John, Jamie Haupin, and Julie Haupin; and two nieces and a nephew. A private service will be held for the Family at Friends Central Cemetery in Linwood. A Memorial Service at the Central Methodist Church in Linwood will be scheduled for a future date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Central Methodist Church, Central Avenue, Linwood, NJ 08221, or Contact Cape Atlantic, 25 Dolphin Avenue, Bldg. D, Northfield, NJ 08225. Arrangements entrusted to Adams-Perfect Funeral Home, Northfield.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.