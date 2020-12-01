Campbell, Patricia A., - 69, of Somers Point, NJ Patti, the beloved daughter of the late John Campbell and Viola (Curtis) Campbell, passed away on 11/27/20 at home and into the hands of her lord and savior Jesus Christ. Patricia was born on October 12, 1951, in Atlantic City. She was a graduate of Mainland High School (Class of 1970). Patricia was employed by Spencer Gifts, and after her retirement, she was the caregiver to her mother until her eventual passing. Patti fought a long and courageous battle with health issues and is now at peace. She is survived by several cousins and their extended families and many friends. The family wishes to thank her friend Donna and caregivers Marie and Tiffany for the compassionate care provided to her during her final days as well as many members of the congregation of the Northfield Baptist Church. Her funeral memorial service will be conducted by Pastor Jeremy Rice of the Northfield Baptist Church 1964 Zion Rd, Northfield, NJ 08225 at 11:00am on Friday 12/4/20 with burial immediately thereafter at the Atlantic City cemetery in Pleasantville, NJ. Funeral arrangements made by Adams-Perfect Funeral Home Inc.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 1, 2020.