My condolences to Mario's family ... I grew up next store to Mario and his family on Millville Road and the boys spent many a time over at our house along with Vinnie, his wife. I have many memories of those days and simpler times. Mario's had great pizza and the shop was always alive and busy with customers and friends. May God bless the family. Wish I could be in NJ to convey my condolences personally but know I am thinking of your family at this time.

Janice Lorraine Cavileer December 1, 2020