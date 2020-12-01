McCutcheon, Tyrone Martin, - 65, of Egg Harbor Township, departed his earthly home on November 26, 2020, while surrounded by his loving family. He was born in New York, New York to Rita and Victor McCutcheon. He retired, after working at Shoprite for many years. Tyrone is survived by his loving wife, Consuela Green-McCutcheon; children, grandchildren, siblings, and a host of nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, Dec. 4, at 1 p.m. at Birch Grove Park, 1675 Burton Ave. Northfield, New Jersey. It is requested by the family that attendees wear masks and social distance (please bring your own chair). In lieu of flowers, please send your gifts of love to Cash App: $TyroneStrong2020. Arrangements are by Covington Funeral Home, Atco, NJ



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 1, 2020.