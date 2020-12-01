Mr. Long is in heaven, breathing easy and keeping the party going up there. He was a huge personality with a loud strong voice, that paired perfectly with his soft kind heart. When I think of him I will always remember his big smile and kind eyes. I am forever thankful to Mr. Long for making his son Joe, and for sharing him with me for the last 30 years! I am sending thousands of kisses to heaven and I am praying for his family´s broken hearts! Xo

Elena DeAnnuntis December 1, 2020