Temple, Nola, Janis, - 94, of Tuckerton, passed away November 27, 2020. She was born May 12, 1926, in Tuckerton, N.J., and was a lifelong resident of Tuckerton. Janis worked (later retiring from) Tuckerton Elementary School where she served as Secretary for the Child Study Team. She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Tuckerton and was a member of the church choir for many, many years. She served as club leader for Jeans and Jodphurs Horse 4H club, was member of Tuckerton Fire Company Ladies Auxilliary, Tuckerton Board of Health, also served as organizer of the Clamtown Capers Variety Show for the PTA. Janis was predeceased by her husband Frank T. Temple Sr., father Henry B. Rocheskey, mother Laura Leona Rocheskey, brother Donald Adrian Rocheskey, and sister Bernice Crane. She is survived by her daughter Deborah Ward and husband Jeff of Knightdale, N.C., son Frank Temple Jr. and wife Suzanne of Tuckerton, N.J., brother Eiben Rocheskey and wife Dorothy of Tuckerton, N.J., along with grandchildren Laurie Temple (Robin Meany), of Manahawkin, N.J., Joanne Sofield (Lewis), and Stacy Hammell, of Tuckerton, N.J., Jamie Marsigli (Allison), Knightdale, N.C., Jeffery Marsigli (Nicole), Wilson, N.C., and Lyndsay Allen, Raleigh, N.C., plus 8 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Due to COVID restrictions a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First United Methodist Church of Tuckerton. WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 134 EAST MAIN ST., TUCKERTON, N.J. is handling the arrangements. For condolences and more information visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 1, 2020.