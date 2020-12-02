Evans, Ruth F. "Root", - 58, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, November 28, 2020. She was born March 3, 1962, and was a lifelong resident of Ventnor. Ruth worked in a few different positions at Resorts International for 20 years, where she earned three Employee of the Month awards. Ruth then went on to work at Admiral Nissan of Atlantic City for 13 years as an inventory parts clerk. She has a great love of animals and art. Ruth leaves behind four cats and two dogs. Ruth is survived by her love of 22 years, Kathy Morris (spouse); brothers, Frank, Robert (Linda) and William (Debbie); sisters Patti and Jean (Mark); six nephews; three nieces; father-in-law, Dennis of MD. She is predeceased by her parents, Frank and Jean Evans; and mother-in-law, Nancy L. Morgan. Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service at 11am on Friday, December 4th at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. At Ruth's request, memorial donations to be made to Penny Angel Beagle Rescue, P.O. Box 175, Brookside, NJ 07926-0175. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood – Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 2, 2020.