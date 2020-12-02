Miller, Virginia (nee) Knoeller, - 91, of Smithville, New Jersey was called home to be with the Lord on November 29, 2020. Born on April 3, 1929, to her late parents Fredrick and Edith Knoeller. Virginia is predeceased by her loving husband, John; daughter, Cynthia; son, Johnny; grandson, Kenny Miller; and granddaughter, Kellie Felker. Virginia was a loving and devoted mother to her children, Virginia Larrea of Smithville, Ken Miller (Peg) of EHT, and Darlene Abbruscato (John) of Linwood. She will be lovingly remembered by her 14 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020, from 10-11am with an 11am service at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home, 1650 New Road in Northfield. Burial will be held at Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery in Estell Manor. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be sent to the family at www.adams-perfect.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 2, 2020.