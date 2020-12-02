Burton, Vanessa, - 54, of Whitesboro, NJ, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020. She was born in Cape May Court House and was a lifetime resident here. She retired as a supervisor from Woodbine Developmental Center. She was a member of Christ Gospel Love Center where she served as a missionary and on the kitchen ministry, ways and means committee, the women's ministry, and the thrift store. She was also involved with Concerned Citizens of Whitesboro. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, reading the Bible, baking, and driving fast. Vanessa is survived by her husband of 30 years, Albert Burton; her sons, Ryan Burton and Albert "Rocky" Burton; her stepdaughters, Kieanna Saah and Kayla Brown; her mother, Isabell Wolef; her brothers, Christopher (Tara) Wolef and Randy Wolef; her six grandchildren; and her nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her father, Christian J. Wolef; and her brothers, Charles Wolef and James Wolef. Viewing will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the Christ Gospel Love Center, 2209 Route 9 South, Whitesboro. Social distancing and masks are required. Funeral service will be private at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be in Household of Ruth Cemetery, Whitesboro. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 2, 2020.