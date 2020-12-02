Koob, Mary L., - 93, of Linwood, beloved wife and mother, died on Friday, November 27, 2020. She and her husband are now reunited, as Bob died 13 days before Mary. Mary was born in Philadelphia, PA, one of six children. She graduated from West Catholic High School and worked at Villanova University where she met and married her husband, Bob. They were married for nearly 73 years and together they raised six children. They lived for many years in Bucks County, PA and loved summers at their shore home, so in 1977 they moved fulltime to Margate. They launched their second careers as small business owners/operators, first at Ocean Beverage Company in Brigantine, which continues today as a family-run company, and later at the Shore Mall Tavern in Egg Harbor Township. Mary was an exceptionally caring woman, actively participating in her church congregation and volunteering for Birthright, and she cherished her roles of mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She loved a nightly glass of champagne and any sort of dessert. She and her husband liked to travel and spent many happy winter vacations in Fort Myers Beach. Mary was predeceased by her husband Robert Koob, son Robert Koob, Jr., brother Norbert Ciasullo, and sister Patricia Sgro. She is survived by her remaining children Diane Doyle (Thomas), Stephen Koob, Valerie Koob (Fritz Doddy), Michael Koob (Kathy), Timothy Koob (Nick Orlando); grandchildren Ryan (Renée Muñoz) and Courtney Doyle, Adrienne (Thomas Nicholson) and Jacob Doddy, Eric (Taylor) and Katryn Koob, and Daniel and Ethan Koob, as well as great grandchildren Keegan and Darian Doyle and Michael Koob II, brother Thomas Ciasullo, and sisters Marian Vile and Frances McDonough (Ed), and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. If you feel comfortable attending in person, please note that masks are required, and social distancing protocols will be followed. Visitation will be held at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Rd., Linwood NJ on Saturday, December 5th at 9:30am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Linwood, NJ at 11:00am. Mass will be livestreamed on their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/OurLadyOfSorrowsFB
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.