Simpson-Walker, Vonel, - 78, of Atlantic City, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, November 27, 2020, surrounded by family. She was born in Mullins, SC, to Betty (Reaves) and Levoster Gerald. She attended the local schools and Palmetto High School in Mullins, SC. Vonel worked as a cashier for Bally's Park Place in Atlantic City. She operated her own daycare, helping a multitude of families in the Atlantic City area. She was a faithful member of the Venice Park United Methodist Church in Atlantic City, where she served as an usher and on the Women's Ministry. She was preceded in death by: her children, Benjamin Simpson and Dawn Jasper; parents, Betty Staley and Levoster Gerald; siblings, Carole Staley, Teronia Reaves, Annie Mae Caldwell, and Lue Ester Fenwick. Vonel leaves to cherish her memories: her beloved husband, George W. Walker; son, Carlos Deleon Simpson; siblings, Joe, Eugene Odell, and Mae Helen Reaves, Elizabeth Austin, Brenda McFadden; son-in-law, Gerard Jasper; eight grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family members, and friends. A visitation will be 10AM to 11:30AM Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., 301 Absecon Boulevard, Atlantic City. Funeral Services are Private. Interment will be in the Atlantic City Cemetery Pleasantville. Arrangements are entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., Atlantic City, New Jersey, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 3, 2020.