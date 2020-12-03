Tyndall, Marvin Washington, - 91, of Absecon, passed quietly at Mainland Hospital on November 30, 2020. Marvin was born in Oak Hall, VA on December 21, 1928, to Roy Washington Tyndall and Nellie Mae (Bull) Tyndall. After graduation from Atlantic High School in Oak Hall, VA, Marvin joined the United States Coast Guard where he served from 1951-1954. After serving in the USCG, he worked for the Navy who transferred him to NAFEC (now FAA Technical Center) where he was a scientific photographer. In June 1957, he married Pauline Porter, moving to New Jersey in 1958 and eventually settling in Absecon, NJ in 1961. He worked in the photo lab until his retirement in 1987. In his free time, he enjoyed communicating with other countries via ham radio, collecting coins, visiting his family in Virginia, and his vacation cottage in Brownstown, PA. He was an active member of Central United Methodist Church since the 1970's and a longtime member of the Shore Points Amateur Radio Club (SPARC) where he was awarded a SPARC Honorary Lifetime Membership for his commitment to the club. His amateur radio call sign was WB2VMV. Marvin is survived by his wife, Pauline; his son, James; his daughter, Nancy Dingler and her husband, Dean; his granddaughter, Rachel (Dingler) Layng and her husband, Rob; his grandson, Zachery Dingler; his sister, Hazel Wessells; and brothers-in-law, Robert "Gene" Porter and James McMahon; and many nieces and nephews. A private graveside ceremony will be held for the family and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Parsels Funeral Home, Absecon is handling arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 3, 2020.