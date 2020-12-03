Shropshire, William L. "Bill", Jr., - 72, of Vineland, NJ passed away on Monday afternoon November 30, 2020, in the Inspira Medical Center, Vineland, NJ after a brief illness. Bill was born in Bridgeton raised in Cedarville and was a longtime Vineland city resident. He was the son of the late Mildred (Demaris) & William L. Shropshire, Sr. Bill was employed as an over the road truck driver being an Owner/Operator operating Bill Shropshire Trucking from 1977-2009 and then drove for Wm Consalo & Son Trucking Co in Vineland for ten years and in later years for Homaik & RJ Ferrari Trucking Co. He was a member of the American Legion and had served in the N.J. National Guard for 8 yrs. Bill enjoyed playing cards with friends and visiting the Landisville Social Club & Diamond Social Club. He also enjoyed watching NASCAR racing, football & vacationing in Florida. Most of all he enjoyed the time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren. Bill is survived by his wife of 46 yrs; Mary (Pollock), Son & daughter-in-law; William L. Shropshire, III & wife Jessica, Daughter & son-in-law; Amy & Pete Forcinito, 4 Grandchildren; Harper, Billy & Avery Shropshire and Kylee Forcinito, Sister & brother-in-law; Carol & Stanley Rogers as well as several nieces & nephews. Relatives & friends will be received on Monday, December 7th from 10:00 to 12 Noon at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Rd., Vineland, NJ where his Memorial service will be conducted at 12 PM. Burial will be private in the Cedar Hill Cemetery, Cedarville, NJ. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to Christ the Good Shepherd Parish, 1655 Magnolia Rd., Vineland, NJ 08361. To e-mail condolences & or tributes please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 3, 2020.