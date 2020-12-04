Hathaway, Joseph L. "Bay Bay", - 79, of Atlantic City, transitioned, on December 1, 2020. He was born May 29, 1941, in Philadelphia, PA to Madeline Shipp and Leroy Hathaway. "Bay Bay" as he was known to his friends, and "Pop Pop" to his family, attended Atlantic City Public Schools. Joseph resided in Atlantic City for more than 60 years. Joseph was employed by Wagenheim Meat Company, Atlantic Packing Meat Company and as a laborer for Local 415 until his retirement. He enjoyed bike riding, shooting pool and boxing. He was a very family oriented man and loved spending time with his family. He is survived by: his children, Nadine Hathaway- McLean, Charlotte, Danita, Bay and Jesse Hathaway; 11 grandchildren; 21 great-children; and a host of other family and friends.
Graveside services will be 12:30PM, Tuesday, December 8, 2020, Atlantic City Cemetery, Pleasantville. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 4, 2020.