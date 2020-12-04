Walters, Frank, - 53, of Pleasantville, passed away at his home with his family by his sid on Dec. 2, 2020. He was a native of Somers Point, NJ and lifelong resident of this area. He is the son of the late Frank R Walters, Sr. and is survived by his mother, Katherine Jones (James, Sr. ). He was an avid fisherman and had a unique sense of humor and like the NFL 49ers and riding his motorcycle. He retired from the City of Pleasantville Public works after many years of service. He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Keshia; son, Frank Walters III; daughters Nadirah Walters and Amara Walters and two grandchildren A'mauri Walters and Amir Fuller; sister Michele James (Gregory "Grizz); sister Erin Holloway( Mike); brother James Jones Jr.; niece Alecxis Hubbard and a special great niece Samiya Williams and a host of other extended family. A service will be held at Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes 1650 New Road Northfield, NJ 08225 on Saturday Dec. 5, 2020 at 3;00 PM with a visitation prior form 2PM until the time of service. Interment will be private and at the convenience. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 4, 2020.