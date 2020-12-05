Bell, Virginia Lynn (nee Ames), - 71, passed away in Somers Point, NJ on Nov. 28, 2020. Born in Northfield, NJ she lived in Seaville, NJ, attended Mainland High School 1964-1966 and graduated from St. Joseph High School, St. Croix, USVI in 1967. She worked as an office manager at All American Power Washing Company until retiring in 2015. Virginia was a member of Heavenward Christian Fellowship, previously served as Secretary for the New Jersey Professional Bowling Association, and joined The Lafayette Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution in 2010 where she served as Vice Regent 2011-2013, Regent 2013-2014, and NJDAR Editor in Chief 2010-2014. She also earned Volunteer Field Genealogist in October 2010 and Genealogy consultant in August 2011. She enjoyed genealogy, crocheting, bowling, doing crafts with her grandchildren, and spending time with her family. Survivors include her husband of 19 years Donald C. Bell; her son Glenn Moffitt; Stepdaughters ConnieJo Bell, Katelyn (Joel) Dougan (née Bell); Sister Cherie (Joseph) Kowalski (née Ames); and grandchildren Jett and Journey Moffitt, Isaiah and Elijah Chatmon, Morgan and Holden Dougan, and Baby Dougan arriving later this month; and beloved nieces and nephews. Virginia was preceded in death by her first husband William Moffitt and her son Kevin Moffitt. A memorial service will be held, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at 1:00pm at Immaculata Hall, St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish, 200 Tuckahoe Road, Marmora NJ. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her name to St. Jude Hospital for Children, The ASPCA, or any local animal shelter. For condolences to the family, please visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 5, 2020.