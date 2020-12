Pompa, Margaret "Maggie", - of Manassas, VA, we are saddened to state that Maggie passed Wednesday, November 25, 2020. Services are being handled by Baker-Post Funeral Home of Manassas VA. Her obituary is available on their website.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 5, 2020.