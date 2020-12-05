Shaw, Harry J. "Sonny", - 79, passed suddenly from this life on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2020. Sonny worked from home most of his life and supported his family as an auto mechanic, heavy equipment operator, farmer, builder, and held a patent for an ant-less hummingbird feeder. After 'retirement' he continued farming & enjoyed his chickens. He would put a cart at the end of his lane so that others could enjoy the fruit of his labor. He was a big NASCAR fan and enjoyed watching the races. Those of us who loved him knew we were also loved. His gift was sharing whatever he could. Sonny is survived by his wife Kathleen (Jankowski) Shaw of 56 years, his children; Kurt and Karen (Shaw) Lehman, Jamey & Carol (Bruins-Ryan) Shaw; Grandchildren Kristyn (Lehman) & Matthew Nelson; Zachary & Allyson (Gannon) Lehman. Also surviving are a brother and many sisters, nieces, and nephews. Sonny treasured the relationship with his sister Helen (Shaw) Lawrence and was grateful for the time they had together. Due to the current restrictions services will be held privately. For condolences to the family please visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 5, 2020.