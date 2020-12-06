Whitty, Katherine "Kay" (nee Hirsch), - died peacefully at home on November 26, 2020, from complications of a knee fracture. Born on May 19, 1925 in Philadelphia, PA she was the daughter of Henry E. Hirsch and Katherine (McDonough) Hirsch. She was the beloved wife of the late Daniel F. Whitty. Katherine is survived by her 3 children, Kathleen Whelan (Daniel) of Lakewood Ranch, FL, Joan Oates (Dennis) of Malvern, PA, and Michael S. Whitty (Kim Economy) of San Clemente, CA, 9 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and several nieces. She dearly loved her family and all will miss her lively spirit and "keep moving" philosophy of life. Katherine and her late husband, Daniel, moved to Margate, NJ in 1972 and they both were active members of Blessed Sacrament Parish. An avid card player, she had a large group of like-minded friends who frequented the Margate Senior Center. For many years, she enjoyed babysitting for a professional service, and volunteered at Shore Memorial Hospital for over 20 years. She attributed her longevity and independent living to a healthy diet and an active routine. Katherine was an inspiration to everyone who knew her and gave new meaning to living life to the fullest. Burial will be private and a Celebration of Her Life service will be held at a later date when it is safer for people to travel and be together. Donations in Katherine's name may be sent to: The Margate Senior Center, Martin Bloom Community Pavilion, 101 S. Huntington Ave., Margate, NJ 08402. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood - Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 6, 2020.