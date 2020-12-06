Fenstermacher, Sandra Lee (nee Usher), - 77, of Ocean City, NJ and Jupiter, FL passed away peacefully at her home in New Jersey on Monday, November 30, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, PA to the late John Usher and Dorothy (nee Rust) Capotrio, she grew up and lived in the Philadelphia area before moving to Ocean City 42 years ago. Sandy graduated from Northeast High School and completed some college with a major emphasis on banking certification classes. She had worked in banking for thirty-five plus years in Pennsylvania, the last decade as a Regional Manager for Core States Bank (now Wells Fargo) prior to her retirement. After retirement from banking, she went on to get her NJ Real Estate license and worked most recently with Prudential Fox and Roach. She was a member of St. Peter's United Methodist Church and the Ocean City Yacht Club. She spent her life devoted to her family sharing beautiful homes with them in two premier resort areas, Ocean City, NJ and Jupiter, FL. Sandy always believed if you are "lucky enough to have a home at the beach with an adoring husband, you are lucky enough". Sandy's bond to her beloved soul mate, Glen, was obvious to anyone they encountered. They built a life by the ocean and took pride in their communities. She was always active, enjoyed religious services on the boardwalk, loved her walks by the ocean, Friday pizza nights, dinners with her friends, a nice glass of red wine and she reveled in spoiling all the children in her life. She was a real lady, respected traditions, had a great taste for fashion and had a young spirit about her. She will be dearly missed by family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her loving husband, R. Glen Fenstermacher. Family members include her siblings and a daughter-in-law. Also surviving are one grandchild, two great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and many cousins. A Service of Memory and Love will be held at a later date for family and friends to gather to celebrate her life. The family suggests memorial contributions to Penn State University – John R. Fenstermacher Research Endowment at Office of University Development, Penn State Health, P.O. Box 852, Hershey, PA 17033. Condolences may be left for the family at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 6, 2020.