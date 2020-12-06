RICCIOTTI, RUDOLPH V. "Rudy", - of Mays Landing, passed away on December 2, 2020 -twenty days before his 94th birthday.
Rudy was born and raised in Atlantic City and spent the last 30 years living in Mays Landing. He served in the US Army during WWII in the Pacific Theatre and was awarded the WWII Victory Medal. Following military service, Rudy joined the Atlantic City Police Department, serving 25 years as a motorcycle officer. Never idle, Rudy, in his spare time, worked for the Maxwell Outdoor Advertising company and the White House Sub Shop.
His daughter Francine, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren were everything to Rudy. He enjoyed every weekend with his grandkids, playing games, having breakfast at the Mays Landing Diner and dinner at the Mill St. Pub with his family. He will be best remembered for his love of his family, baking Christmas cookies with his grandkids and happy holidays spent with the entire family.
Rudy is preceded in death by his wife, Hannah, his son-in-law Stan Gordon, his parents; Frank and Amelia Ricciotti; his sisters Milly Benvenuto, Edith Goukler and Alder Moore; his brothers Mickey, Amerino, Albert and Sammy Ricciotti. Rudy is survived by his daughter Francine Gordon; granddaughters Michelle Drewnowski (Bobby), Jennifer Lederman (Troy); and his great-grandchildren Leah and Bobby Drewnowski and TJ and Trevor Lederman.
Rudy will be buried alongside his wife, Hannah at Holy Cross Cemetery, Route 40 in Mays Landing. Committal Services and Military Honors will be offered in the Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel 10:00am Wednesday, December 9, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105-9959 Arrangements by the Gormley Funeral Home LLC, AC (www.gormley funeral home llc.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 6, 2020.