Menu
Search
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Darryl M. Norwood
Norwood, Darryl M., - 68 years, of Pleasantville, gained his wings on November 27, 2020. Darryl was predeceased by his parents. After obtaining an education in Atlantic City, he obtained degrees from Stockton, Fordham University and ACCC. He also obtained many certifications which showed his passion for caring for others . He was employed by Tal Mahal Casino from their opening until their closing. His Favorite hobbies were Drum and Bugle Corps in Pennsylvania Mountains being number one. His outside hobbies were spending time with family and members of of Sigma Kappa Delta. Darryl will be greatly missed by his loving wife Shauneen White-Norwood, son Darryl, daughter Jasmine, three stepchildren Hikima, Halima, and Shane, eight grandchildren, five siblings; Stephen, Richard, Stuart, Tammi, and Keith, and a host of other family and friends. Due to Covid-19 funeral memorial services will be held at a later date. Professional services by: Serenity Funeral Home, LLC. 414 South Main Street, Pleasantville, NJ 08232 (609) 383-9994
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Serenity Funeral Home Inc
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
4 Entries
Darryl was good hearted Brother full of enthusiasm and l love. Always with a smile and word of comfort. RIP good brother!
William Marsh
December 6, 2020
My condolences to the family. He was a great individual. My brother and I have known him since 1965 and he was a pleasure to know. He will be missed.
Rene Tilghman-Tucker
December 6, 2020
Rest easy my brother.
Tom Bell
December 6, 2020
I had the honor of working with Darryl at the Taj for 4 years till closing . A true professional in every sense of the word. He will be missed. My condolences to his family.
Fred Clarke
December 5, 2020