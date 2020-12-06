Spoto, Salvatore "Sam", - 85, of Hammonton, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, December 3rd, 2020. Sam was born and raised in Hammonton and graduated from Hammonton High School in 1954. He served as a Private E-2 in the US Army from 1954 to 1957. Sam was retired after a diverse work history, where he worked at Sears Roebuck and Company in Hammonton, owned The Beachcomber Motel in Margate, owned P&S Records and was a crossing guard for the Hammonton Police Department. In his younger years he belonged to the Jaycees. He was a member of the American Legion Post 168 in Hammonton. He enjoyed playing chess with his daughters, going to yard sales and spending time with his family. Sam was never seen at a family function or milestone event in his daughters' lives without a video camera. He must have recorded over a million miles of video tape. He always tried to make people laugh and would have a smile for everyone he met, he was a real jokester. Through his life, Sam was an avid dancer and as a young man he would enter dance contests on the Steel Pier in Atlantic City, where he won several of them. He was predeceased by his parents Vincenzo and Ida Spoto, his sisters Phyllis Pace and Nancy Migliaccio. He is survived by his wife of 56 years Deanna and daughters Tracy Spoto-Picucci and her husband Thomas, Lisa Spoto-Capaccio and her husband Ralph, Deanalyn Spoto, and his sister Josephine DiDomenico. He will surely be missed by those who loved him. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Tuesday, Decmeber 8th, 2020 from 9:00-11:00am at the Marinella Funeral Home, 102 N Third St. Hammonton, NJ 08037. Services and burial will be held privately to the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hammonton Police Department 100 Central Ave. Hammonton, NJ 08037. Condolences may be shared at marinellafuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 6, 2020.