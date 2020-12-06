Menu
Dorothy L. Progrin
Progin (Schuetter), Dorothy L., - of Mays Landing, passed away peacefully on December 2, 2020. She was a career registered nurse. Preceded in death by her husband Francois, she is survived by her step-daughter Vera Donovan and her three children, Nephew Franklyn Yohe (Susan) and his four children, and Niece Kathleen Stauffer (Robert) and her four children. Internment is private

(Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com)
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 6, 2020.
