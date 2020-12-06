Spiegel, Eugene Eric "Gene", - 77, of Upper Township, NJ, died on December 3, 2020, after a brief illness, at home, surrounded by his loving family.
Gene was born December 8, 1942, in Norma, New Jersey to Harry and Mary Spiegel. He spent his childhood in Vineland before his family moved to Sea Isle City in 1958. He attended Bordentown Military Academy for four years, Vineland High School and Ocean City High School. Gene was in the United States Navy and was Honorably Discharged. On April 23, 1963 he married Joanne Zizak.
After his military service he worked for his father Harry's company, Marwood Homes, building new homes in Sea Isle. Harry was a prominent builder in Sea Isle. Gene started as a laborer and worked his way up to job superintendent. He eventually took over the business when his father became ill and later passed away. He built the business, but had to endure building moratoriums in the early 1970's in Sea Isle, which brought all new construction to a halt. During this time, he went to work for the State of New Jersey as an Inspector for the Department of Community Affairs. Gene went on and formed Stay-Ro Building Corporation in 1976, named for his children Stacy and Robert. Stay-Ro and his family were his life. Gene, like his father, became a prominent builder in Sea Isle. Stay-Ro built many homes, condos and commercial buildings in Sea Isle and throughout Cape May County. He solely developed and built homes on Harry's Court, as well as, Spiegel Professional Plaza, in Upper Township. He named the street after his father and his first grandson.
In addition, Gene was proud to serve Sea Isle City in the 1970's, as a summer Police Officer, a member of the Sea Isle Fire Department and the Sea Isle Ambulance Corps. Those who responded on calls with him, loved having him drive the ambulance. He also served on the Sea Isle City Public School Board of Education and was President for two years. During the 1962 storm, Gene and several others used his father's flatbed ford truck, driving through high waters, to rescue people from their homes and bring them to higher ground.
Gene was successful and involved in many business and investment ventures with friends, usually as the managing partner. Upon semi-retiring in the early 1990's, he went to work for Trump Taj Mahal as a facilities shift manager, overseeing all of the construction trades. Those who worked for him, loved him. Later he supervised construction and maintenance operations at Osprey Point Adult Community, in Upper Township.
Recently, he worked with his son Rob, who formed Stay-Ro Builders, LLC. It brought a tear to his eye and a proud smile to his face knowing Stay-Ro was back. He was a consultant to the business and assisted with checking on jobs and inspecting work when it was complete. His knowledge, experience, and love for the building business will be greatly missed.
In 2017, Gene was honored to be presented The Key to the City, by Mayor Len Desiderio, for his many years of successful business, support to the City and his nearly 60 years of being a Sea Isle resident.
Gene had many successes in life and was a very generous man! He loved his family and friends and made friends everywhere he went. His customers became his friends.
Gene is survived by his loving wife Joanne (Zizak), son Rob (Eve), daughter Stacy (Mike), sister Paula, five grandchildren; Eugene Harry (Jaclyn), Robert Matthew (Theresa), Jacob Michael (Michele), Madison Nicole and Shane Russell. Seven great-grandchildren; Robert Paul, Danielle Olivia, Grayson Stephen, Jason Douglas, Finley Matthew, Ashton Michael and Brayden Joseph. Gene was preceded by his parents, Harry and Mary, brother Edwin and son in-law Michael "Mickey" Cullinane (Sea Isle City Police Officer, killed in the line of duty).
A viewing will be offered from 10am to Noon, on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, with a service immediately following, at the Godfrey Funeral Home of Palermo, 644 South Shore Road, Palermo, NJ. Burial will be private.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 6, 2020.