Ferguson, Lewis Ellis III, - 78, of Stone Harbor, passed away surrounded by his family, on November 26, 2020, Thanksgiving Day, due to complications from myelodysplastic syndrome. Born to Lewis Ellis Ferguson II and Anna White Ferguson, he spent his formative years in Millville, New Jersey. He graduated from Rutgers University, earning a degree in Chemistry, and an MBA from West Virginia University. He married Joyce Campbell Ferguson, and over the course of their 54-year marriage, raised four children in West Virginia and Massachusetts, while spending cherished summers in Stone Harbor, New Jersey. Lew spent many happy years welcoming his family and friends for visits, fishing, bike riding and becoming a connoisseur (and photographer) of sunsets. He was a former board member of SHPOA, on the committee of the Stone Harbor Bird Sanctuary, and volunteered at the Wetlands Institute.
Lew was a passionate scientist and business leader, and a recognized expert in plastics engineering and blow molding technologies. After working at industry leading corporations, Borg Warner and General Electric, he proudly forged his own way for over 20 years through his company, Parisons. He was an active member in the Society of Plastics Engineers (SPE) for five decades, serving in board positions and encouraging the advancement of early career professionals in the field. In 2019, Lew humbly accepted a Lifetime Achievement Award from SPE, which joined other professional awards and achievements, patents and trade secrets, and teaching positions of which he was proud. His most rewarding professional achievements were the problems he solved for his clients, the friendships he formed, and the knowledge he readily shared.
The foundation of Lew's life was his family. With empathy and kindness of heart, he put to words and actions what was important and to be appreciated in life without reservation. He was generous with his time and talents, his love and advice, and the encouragement and support he provided to his family.
Lew will be lovingly remembered by his wife Joyce, his children Glen, Kara, Scott and Lisa, his son-in-law John Alkire, his daughters-in-law Jessica Ferguson and Christina Davilas, his grandchildren Chad, Luke, Alex, Lyla, Niko, and Zoe, his large extended family and his many friends and colleagues.
Services will be announced at a later date. To honor his memory, please consider a donation to The Wetlands Institute, 1075 Stone Harbor Blvd, Stone Harbor, NJ 08247 or a monetary or blood donation to The American Red Cross Blood Services. Condolences at Radzieta.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 6, 2020.