Fritz, Janice, - 82, of Galloway, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend passed away Sunday morning, November 29, 2020, at the age of 82. She was born on December 5, 1937, at Overlook Hospital in Summit, NJ, to Robert and Mildred (Pierman) McChesney. Janice was raised in Millburn, NJ, and was a resident for over 60 years before moving to Galloway Township in 2003. Unequivocal to Janice's strength, and determination, she broke ground into the Short Hills United States Postal Service as their first woman carrier and garnered herself her own bathroom in the process. She retired in 2003 after 31 years of service. Janice had a love of life that only grew as time moved on. She enjoyed fishing at the Manasquan Inlet, gardening, crafting and mastering puzzles. During more relaxing times, she could be found reading the newest James Patterson novel and was enjoying her newfound ability to navigate the internet. Janice continued, up until her passing, enjoying the bright lights of Atlantic City. Janice represented all that can be expected from being the Matriarch of her family. She was selfless in her determination to provide for others, and was eternally devoted to her daughter, Robin. Janice was a constant fixture in all facets of her grandchildren's (great) lives. She would regularly attend and support all sport, social and school related events, no matter the distance. Her love for her family had no ends, and will forever be remembered. Janice was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Mildred, and her Uncle Herb (Herbert) Pierman. She is survived by Robin (Fritz) Mitchell (daughter) and James Mitchell (son-in-law), Joseph, Richard (Erica), Nicole, James, Briella (grandchildren), Lianna (great-grandchild), and Betty Jane (sister). Also surviving Janice are her dearest friends Virginia Bauer and Alma Scheer, who were affectionately known around town as, The Golden Girls. In order to celebrate Janice's life safely we will be having a private viewing at Lowenstein~Saraceno Funeral Home 58 S. New York Rd (Route 9) Galloway, NJ 08205 on Monday December 7, 2020 at 11 A.M. In remembrance of Janice's love of gardening, flowers/plants can be sent to Lowenstein-Saraceno Funeral Home. Online condolence can be sent to www.Lowensteinsaracenofh.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 6, 2020.