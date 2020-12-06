Kizziar, John Thomas, - 82, of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Born in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas to the late Milton and Merle Kizziar, he moved to Cape May County after serving in the United States Air Force and enlisted in the United States Coast Guard. John was a life-long follower of Jesus Christ and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Cape May for over 50 years where he served as a Deacon, a leader of the youth group, a teacher for Sunday school and Vacation Bible School, and was a proud member of the Iron Man Fellowship Group. After serving his time in the armed services, John was a mail carrier for 34 years. He was also a knowledgeable and well-versed pastor, and throughout his life, led many to share in the salvation of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. John lost the love of his life, his wife of 62 years, Rosemond Kizziar, in June 2019, a loss from which he never recovered. He is survived by his sister, Kathy (Ronnie) Simpson of Walnut Ridge Arkansas, his daughters Rhonda (William) Harrison and Deborah (William) Och; and his seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren. John was passionately involved in the lives of all of his grandchildren who considered him a third parent. John's happiness was derived from his love for The Lord, his wife, his children and grandchildren. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at The First Baptist Church of Cape May, 101 South Main Street, CMCH, where service will begin at 10:00am. He will be interred next to his wife at the Baptist Cemetery in Cape May Court House. Memorial donations may be made to Cape Christian Academy, 10 Oyster Road, Cape May Court House, N.J. 08210. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 6, 2020.