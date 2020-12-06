Gannon, William F, - 83, of Wildwood , passed away Thursday December 3, 2020. Born in Bellmawr, NJBill has been a local resident for 65 years and was a dedicated employee of the City of Wildwood for35 years as an Electrical Inspector. Additionally Bill served as an Inspector for North Wildwood,Wildwood Crest,Stone Harbor and Sea Isle City during that period.Bill was a devoted community servant to his beloved City of Wildwood both as an employee and avolunteer.Bill was very well known throughout town for his humorous stories and quick wit. Bill's family oftenjoked they were not able to travel 5 feet before being stopped by someone their Dad knew for a talk anda few laughs.A pillar of his community, Bill served on numerous boards, developing and implementing many of theisland's early initiatives during the 1970's thru 1990's.Bill's favorite hobbies were Horse Racing and Football. Alhough there were not too many sports hedidn't enjoy. Reading the sports section of the Newspaper was a daily event and something Bill lookedforward to each day.Bill met and married the love of his life Dorothy McCardell in Wildwood in the Summer of 1959. Shewas from Lancaster, PA and in town for a summer job. After a 2 year courtship they married onSeptember 29th, 1962. Bill and Dorothy bought Bill's parents hotel The Seaside and thus began theirfamily business. In 1970 Bill and Dorothy had an opportunity and bought a piece of ground on thecorner or Wildwood and Atlantic Avenues in Wildwood. Their dream was to build their own Motel,more modern than the island had seen to date. From that dream the Premiere Motor Inn became areality, opening their doors for business the Summer of 1971. Bill, Dot and Family just celebrated 49years in business this past year.Bill Gannon has left an indelible mark on the 7 mile island and the people of the small seasidecommunity as a friend, advocate, volunteer and business owner. His heart and legacy will live on in thememory of those who knew him and his beloved island.Bill is survived by his loving wife Dorothy of 58 years. His son William and wife Chris (Casale) ofCape May, daughter Beth and husband Tim Owen of Pittsburgh, PA, his 6 grandchildren Sean and wifeAlyssa (Perry), Shel and partner Wesley (Lauderman), Dylan and wife Emily (Adams), Grace, Timothyand Matthew. Three Great-Grandchildren; Olivia, Joplyn and Freya.Bill cherished his friends and family and will be sorely missed. Bill's family are mourning their lossand planning a celebration of his life this coming Spring/Summer. Condolences may be sent to