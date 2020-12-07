Abrams, Paul J, - 72, of Vineland, passed away peacefully on December 4, 2020 surrounded by his loving family after an extended illness. Paul was born on February 11, 1948 in Bridgeton, NJ to Louis and Rita Abrams. Paul and his four sisters were raised in Bridgeton. He attended Immaculate Conception Grammar School, and then Sacred Heart High School where he met Kathryn Zucca, his future wife. After graduating in 1966, Paul continued his education at Cumberland County College (CCC). He was the eighth student to enroll at CCC and a member of the first graduating class in 1968. Because diplomas were issued alphabetically, Paul was the very first person to graduate from this newly established institution. He continued his education earning his BS from Monmouth College, and Master's degree in business administration from Glassboro State College (Rowan University). Paul served six years in the United States National Guard. During this time, he was selected to drive the Colonel and spent many years in this role. He was a proud of our country and cherished the opportunity to serve the nation. Paul began his career at Cumberland County College in 1970 which spanned over 34 years, retiring in 2005 as the Vice President of Finance and Administrative Services. During his tenure, Paul served as past Vice Chairperson, Secretary, and Charter Member of NJ County College Business Officers Association. Paul worked tirelessly to ensure the residents of the county had access to a quality college education at an affordable price. His intense focus on fiscal solvency resulted in multiple accolades and recognitions. In late 1999, The Daily Journal honored Paul as one of the Century's Top 100 Citizens of Cumberland County for achieving his goals. In addition, Paul was named a Cumberland County College Distinguished Alumni in 2005. After retirement, Paul worked as a consultant for CCC overseeing construction projects, and then part-time for his friends at Martini and Martini CPA until 2010. Aside from his professional career, Paul was a member of Sacred Heart Church and then Padre Pio Parish. He was actively involved with Sacred Heart Parish Council, Sacred Heart Grammar School Board, and served as a Fourth Degree Knight in the Knights of Columbus. Paul served as a past member of the Vineland Lions Club and the Vineland Chamber of Commerce. Paul enjoyed cooking, entertaining, woodworking, traveling to Lancaster, Cape Cod, and the beach with his family. Summer was a special time for Paul, hosting family poolside, barbequing, and being surrounded by the people he loved most. Above all things, Paul most enjoyed spending time with his cherished family, especially his grandsons. Paul was predeceased by his parents, Louis and Rita (Murphy) Abrams; step-mother, Florence; sister, Ann Suprano; brother-in-law, Jack Urban; and grandson, Paul Angelo Abrams. Paul is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Kathy; his beloved son, Paul P. Abrams and wife, Kim (Magolda); grandsons Nicholas and Anthony Abrams; sisters Mary Abrams, Bernadette Urban, Jeanne and brother-in-law Bob Labuz; brother-in-law Ken Suprano; sister-in-law Pat Gosbin; sister-in-law Joyce Pierantozzi and brother-in-law Tony Pierantozzi; special cousins Frank and Cindy Saffioti; along with many nieces and nephews. The family is eternally grateful for the wonderful nursing care provided by Darlene Durham and Monica Thomas. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary School, 735 Union Rd., Vineland, NJ 08361 or St. Padre Pio Parish, 4680 Dante Ave., Vineland, NJ. 08361. The religious service and burial will be private.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 7, 2020.