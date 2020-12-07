Moses, Ruth, - 93, of Margate, passed away at home on December 6, 2020 after a short illness. She is survived by her son, Paul Moses, her daughter, Jill Moses, her grandson, Jason Moses, (Jennifer DeGraff Moses), her granddaughter, Anna Williams, and her great-grandchildren, Mckenzie, Meadow, and Connor, her sister Bette Gilbert, her sister-in-law Rosemarie Zamarin, in addition to her many beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her partner Edward Ryan, her brother Martin Zamarin, and her sisters Gladys Casel and Selma Casel. Ruth was born in Germantown, PA, grew up in Manhattan, and resided in the Atlantic City area for over 70 years. She worked for Atlantic County and the Atlantic Cape May Private Industry Council placing workers into casino training. She was known for her sense of humor, her kindness, her loyalty to family and friends, and her generosity. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a local food bank. At the request of the family, private graveside services will be held Tuesday at 12 noon. For additional information with a link for services and to offer condolences, please visit www.jsgfunerals.com
. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a local food bank. Arr. by J.S. Goldstein Funeral Home and Monuments Inc., Mays Landing.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 7, 2020.