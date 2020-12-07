Marker, Joseph W. Jr, - 81, of Deland, Florida formerly of Lower Township, passed away on December 2, 2020, in Deland, Florida after a lengthy and courageous battle with cancer. Joseph was born and raised in Salem, NJ where he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps as a Military Police Officer. After being honorably discharged from the marines Joseph went through the process to become a Lower Township Police Officer. During his career at the police department Joseph served proudly in many functions including Patrol, K-9, and Detectives. Joseph achieved his post career dream of moving to Florida and enjoying everything the sunshine state has to offer. He also enjoyed camping, hiking, boating, and having his dogs with him.
Joseph was a silver life member of P.B.A. 59, and past member of Masonic Lodge #30.
He was preceded in death by his son Joseph, and is survived by his wife Patricia, daughters Deborah Murphy and Patricia Franco, sons Kevin Marker and Brian Marker, 13 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements are private. Friends may leave a condolence message at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/orange-city-fl/joseph-marker-9928132
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 7, 2020.