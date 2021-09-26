Stein, Agnes Joyce (née: Hanson-Kahn), - 96, of Los Angeles, CA, Agnes Joyce Stein passed away peacefully on August 8, 2021 in Los Angeles, California at the age of 96 after a brief struggle with cancer. Agnes, who was ethnically Uighur Chinese, was the youngest of five children, born on May 26, 1925 in Shanghai, China where she spent the first 23 years of her life. Because she and her siblings were British subjects at the time, they spent several years in a Japanese internment camp when the Japanese overran Shanghai during WWII. After the war, she met and married Robert Bruce Stein, an American sailor working a deep water tug out of Shanghai. When the communists took over China, Agnes immigrated with Robert to the United States where she became a naturalized citizen. In the ensuing years, she and Robert had five children: Robert Jr, Brian, Ares, Athena, and Gale. She has now joined her husband Robert and her beloved daughter Athena in whatever comes after this life. After leaving Shanghai, Agnes eventually settled in South Jersey and made her home in Atlantic County for over 50 years. While raising five children and her grandson, Tye, she served as a President of the Mays Landing school district PTA and had a 30-year career with the FAA at the National Aviation Facilities Experimental Center (NAFEC) and the William J Hughes Technical Center, starting out as a keypunch operator and finishing her career as a computer systems analyst. She made many friends at NAFEC and the Tech Center and was a founding officer of the Asian Club at the Tech Center. No matter what was happening around her, Agnes always made it her business to give to those she loved. She had a nurturing approach toward her family, friends, and visitors, making sure everyone had eaten something (she always had something good on the stove – chili was a favorite) and seeing to it that everyone felt at home. Her grandson Tye has been living near Agnes in Los Angeles for the past several years and, along with his wife, Laura Jean, they have tirelessly looked after her wellbeing after taking over the responsibility from her youngest daughter, Gale, who did the same for many years. Agnes was loved profoundly by an ever-growing family and their partners. She is survived by her children Robert Jr, Brian, Gale, and Ares and their partners Miranda, Saskia, and Bob, respectively; her grandchildren Alexander, Meriel, Hunter, Rachel, and Kate, along with Tye and Sarah and their partners Laura Jean and Brendan; her great-grandchildren Zhaniya and Toa; her cousins Margaret, Ambrose, and Albert and their partners Alan and Yana, respectively as well as numerous nieces, nephews, grand-nephews and nieces, and great-grand nephews and nieces living in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Kenya. We, her surviving children and her grandson Tye, are grateful for her gentle disposition and all the many things she did to help us succeed and give us the personal space to find our ways through life. The world is a little less kind now with her passing. A private memorial service for Agnes will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, for those who wish to honor her memory, please make a charitable donation to the Pearl S Buck International (https://pearlsbuck.org
) organization in her name. It was one of her favorite charities.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 26, 2021.