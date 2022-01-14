My heartfelt condolences go out: I'm not sure why Alan popped in my memory tonight after 40 yrs., but I looked him up, and I found out he had passed on recently... A year ahead of me, he inspired my playing in VHS, -and was just a super guy. Ironic that I learned Jazz this week finally, and I must have thought back to how great a musician Alan was, even then... Peace to him and his loved ones.

Ray Gervato School March 14, 2022