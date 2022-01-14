Menu
Alan Cassett
ABOUT
Vineland High School
FUNERAL HOME
Wimberg Funeral Home - Galloway
211 E. Great Creek Road
Galloway, NJ
Cassett, Alan, - 58, of Galloway, New Jersey, was called to sing with the choir of angels on January 8, 2022. He is survived by his loving wife, Jennifer, and his two young children, Cullen and Isla, who he adored more than anything in this world; sisters Helene Miller, Donna Hemple (Warren), and Heidi Tonetta; nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents Dr. Norman Cassett and Patricia Cassett, sister Sherry Cassett, and nephew Phillip Frascella. Alan was a graduate of Vineland High School and his passion was music. He studied at The Berklee College of Music and went on to become a well-respected musician. Alan worked as a studio guitarist in L.A. and played with professional acts such as Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis, Jr. of The 5th Dimension. He was also an accomplished music writer for commercials and television, most notably Beverly Hills 90210. After returning to N.J., he worked with numerous bands, including Alex Glover & Co. Alan also worked for Atlantic County Youth Corps. as a Career Counselor, who took great pride in working with kids to help them gain their high school diplomas and develop leadership skills. It was no surprise that he was a "favorite" among the students. In his free time, Alan was coaching or cheering on his son's sporting events, helping his daughter learn to play instruments and sing, or binge-watching Netflix with his wife. His kindness, compassion and zest for life will be deeply missed. A Celebration of Life will be held at Renault Winery located at 72 Brenman Ave in Egg Harbor City in the Chateau Renault Ballroom on Sunday, January 16th from 11am -12pm, followed by a private gathering from 12pm-2pm. Casual attire is preferred. "Music is what you notice when it's no longer in your presence." – Pat Metheny. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jan. 14, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
16
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Renault Winery
72 Brenman Ave, Egg Harbor City, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Wimberg Funeral Home - Galloway
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My heartfelt condolences go out: I'm not sure why Alan popped in my memory tonight after 40 yrs., but I looked him up, and I found out he had passed on recently... A year ahead of me, he inspired my playing in VHS, -and was just a super guy. Ironic that I learned Jazz this week finally, and I must have thought back to how great a musician Alan was, even then... Peace to him and his loved ones.
Ray Gervato
School
March 14, 2022
Rest In Peace my friend thanks for the music
David Tracey
Friend
January 16, 2022
Alan was so talented and kind. I am so sorry to hear of his passing
Janice Reale
Friend
January 15, 2022
Rest well, your music will live on and may your family be forever comforted by everlasting memories.
Lynn Jackson
Friend
January 14, 2022
Allen was a great person and so kind hearted. We hung together in High school. Had some great memories. My condolences to all the family such a loss of a great musician as well.
Debra Mastrangelo
Friend
January 14, 2022
Joe - Thinking and praying for you and your family at this time...
Josephine H
Other
January 14, 2022
Dave, Vicky and David Cowhey,
January 14, 2022
