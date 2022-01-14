Cassett, Alan, - 58, of Galloway, New Jersey, was called to sing with the choir of angels on January 8, 2022. He is survived by his loving wife, Jennifer, and his two young children, Cullen and Isla, who he adored more than anything in this world; sisters Helene Miller, Donna Hemple (Warren), and Heidi Tonetta; nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents Dr. Norman Cassett and Patricia Cassett, sister Sherry Cassett, and nephew Phillip Frascella. Alan was a graduate of Vineland High School and his passion was music. He studied at The Berklee College of Music and went on to become a well-respected musician. Alan worked as a studio guitarist in L.A. and played with professional acts such as Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis, Jr. of The 5th Dimension. He was also an accomplished music writer for commercials and television, most notably Beverly Hills 90210. After returning to N.J., he worked with numerous bands, including Alex Glover & Co. Alan also worked for Atlantic County Youth Corps. as a Career Counselor, who took great pride in working with kids to help them gain their high school diplomas and develop leadership skills. It was no surprise that he was a "favorite" among the students. In his free time, Alan was coaching or cheering on his son's sporting events, helping his daughter learn to play instruments and sing, or binge-watching Netflix with his wife. His kindness, compassion and zest for life will be deeply missed. A Celebration of Life will be held at Renault Winery located at 72 Brenman Ave in Egg Harbor City in the Chateau Renault Ballroom on Sunday, January 16th from 11am -12pm, followed by a private gathering from 12pm-2pm. Casual attire is preferred. "Music is what you notice when it's no longer in your presence." – Pat Metheny. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jan. 14, 2022.