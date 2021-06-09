Albergo, Jr., Albert F., - 80, of Margate City, NJ went home with Jesus June 4, 2021. Born and raised in Philadelphia, PA, he first became a barber like his uncles and later decided to become a Police Officer in Philadelphia where he served in the Elite Stakeout Unit. He served with distinction until he was retired due to a gas explosion when he was severely burned. Albert spent over 2 months in St. Agnes Burn Center in Philadelphia and years recuperating. He later worked at the Philadelphia Naval Base in Philadelphia for the Department of Defense and then retired to Margate, NJ where he enjoyed his family at the beach, fishing, casinos, and sitting on what he called his "million dollar porch". He is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 58 years Regina (nee DiFelice), 2 children, Cheryl Alberts and her husband Mark of Longport, NJ, Michael Albergo and his wife Gina of Maryland and Longport, NJ, grandchildren, Mark Alberts II of Arizona and Longport, NJ, Olivia Albergo of Maryland and Longport, NJ, Michael Albergo of Longport, NJ, sister Barbara Longino and her husband Genero and all of his special nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to a Visitation with his Family, SATURDAY, JUNE 12, 2021, 10 A.M. at the Holy Trinity Parish (Epiphany Church), 2899 Ventnor Ave., Longport, NJ 08403, followed by his Mass of Christian Burial at 11 A.M. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, family requests memorial donation in his name to American Parkinson Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Ave., Staten Island, NY 10305. To offer Expressions of Sympathy, visit www.montiragofuneralhome.com
. Arr. by Monti-Rago Funeral Home, Inc., 2531-35 S. Broad St., Phila., PA 19148
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 9, 2021.