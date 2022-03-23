Pulley, Albert, "Big Baby" "Biggum", - 75, of Atlantic City, went home to be with his Heavenly Father on January 8, 2022. He was born in Raleigh, NC, September 10, 1946, to the late James H. Pulley and Ruth Walker. After the passing of his parents, he was raised and loved by Sam and Mamie Lee Walker. He was a beloved father, brother, grandfather, uncle, a man of faults, and a Born Again Christian. He worked with Chase Manhattan Bank for many years. He was a musician, singer, avid jokester and storyteller, and was a man of many adventures. Albert overcame the challenges of his life, renewed his relationship with the Lord, his family, church and community. He leaves to cherish his memory his daughter, Keisha Dyitt (John) of Pleasantville; sisters, Dorothy Powell of Apex, NC, and Mildred Pulley of Raleigh; 7 grandchildren,10 Great-Grandchildren and a host of additional family and friends. He is predeceased by his brothers, Alton Sr, James, Lewis, Ronald; and sister, Charlene Branch. Memorial Service will be held 11AM Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Jennings Funeral Home, 501 S. New Road, Pleasantville, where friends will be received from 10AM. Condolences may be left at www.jenningsfuneralhome.net
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 23, 2022.